First triple-digit temps of ‘18 expected this week in Las Vegas

The year’s first triple-digit temperature could hit Las Vegas as early as Tuesday, with a record-breaking high expected a day later, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 101 degrees. The forecast high of 101 on Wednesday would set a record. The record high for May 9 is 100, recorded in 2001, the weather service said.

The earliest in a year the valley has reached 100 was May 1 in 1947, the weather service said. The average high for this time of year is 86.

Temperatures should drop by the end of the week. Thursday’s forecast high is 97, and Friday’s is 92. By the weekend, highs should fall to the mid- to upper 80s.

The week should be mostly sunny, the weather service said, and Wednesday and Friday could see wind gusts of up to 25 mph.

