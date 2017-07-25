Flash-flood warning issued for northeast Clark County

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for parts of northern Clark County Tuesday morning.

Rain showers north of Las Vegas Tuesday morning, July 25, 2017. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The warning covers northeast Clark County, including Logandale and Overton and parts of the Lake Mead Recreation Area, the weather service said on Twitter. The warning is set to expire at 9:45 a.m.

A flash-flood watch is in effect for northeast Clark County and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The high for Tuesday may reach 94 degrees if the rain and clouds clear out. Otherwise, the high will hover around the low to mid-80s with a 50 percent chance of rain, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

“It will probably clear out by this afternoon,” he said.

Wednesday should have drier conditions with thunderstorms projected to be only in the mountains, he said. Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 99 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 104 degrees. Highs through the weekend should be Friday, 107; Saturday, 106; and Sunday, 102.

There will be more moisture by Saturday and Sunday, with a 15 percent chance of rain, Wolcott said.

The lows of the week will remain in the low to mid-80s and insignificant winds are expected, he said.

