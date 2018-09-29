Flash flood watch covers Las Vegas Valley as Rosa nears US

Expect cooler temperatures and some rain for the Las Vegas Valley early next week, thanks to Hurricane Rosa.

U.S. flag and palm trees are blowing in the wind against dark sky on Las Vegas Boulvard near MGM in 2014.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As the Las Vegas Valley leaves behind 100-degree days this year, expect cooler temperatures and some rain early next week, thanks to Hurricane Rosa.

A flash flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the valley and parts of three other states for Monday and Tuesday.

The watch begins at 3 p.m. Monday and ends at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

⛈ #Rosa Update ⛈

Heavy, widespread #rain is possible through the early part of next week.

🌊 Flash Flood Watch [Mon – Tues PM]

🌊 TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.

🌊 Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways!#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/O3W39EmNuL — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 29, 2018

The agency said: “Abundant tropical moisture will begin to stream into Southeast California, Southern Nevada, and Northwest Arizona Monday into Tuesday, leading to the potential for numerous rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, some with rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. This will lead to a risk of extensive flash flooding in these areas.”

On Sunday, residual moisture from Rosa will move into the valley, the weather service said. Chances for showers are about 10 percent Sunday, increasing to about 20 percent in the afternoon.

By Monday, temperatures are expected to dip to 87 degrees as chances for rain raise to 60 percent, the weather service said. The thick cloud cover also will contribute to the cooler conditions.

“Most likely, we already had our last 100-degree day of the year Saturday,” said meteorologist Chris Outler.

Tuesday will see even cooler temperatures, with an expected high of 81 and an 80 percent chance of rain. Wednesday will have a high of 80, with rain chances dropping to 50 percent. The low Wednesday will be 67.

Rosa in Arizona

The weather service said remnants of Rosa are expected to hit Arizona on Sunday, bringing heavy rain, winds and the threat of flooding.

Up to 4 inches could fall in some areas through Wednesday. Those include Flagstaff, Payson, Prescott and the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. Up to 6 inches is forecast at the canyon’s North Rim.

— The Associated Press and Review-Journal staff writers Rio Lacanlale and Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.