Flurries possible in Summerlin, 5-10 inches likely in mountains

A winter weather advisory calls for 5 to 10 inches of snow in Lee and Kyle canyons beginning Monday afternoon. Rain is likely, albeit spotty, in the Las Vegas Valley.

Snow accumulates at Red Rock Canyon Overlook on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, near Las Vegas. Snow flurries are possible in the SUmmerlin area early this week with 5 to 10 inches forecast for Spring Mountains elevations above 5,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The Las Vegas Valley is expected to receive light rain on Monday. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Anybody want to see some snow flurries on Christmas Day?

There is a chance snow could fall in the Summerlin area on Christmas Day as part of the latest winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.

“There’s a chance of that,” said meteorologist John Adair.

In the mountains, residents of Lee and Kyle canyons can expect 5 to 10 inches of snow above 5,000 feet starting Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Valley residents might see some spotty rain.

A winter weather advisory begins at 2 p.m. Monday for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range and extends until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“The brunt of the precipitation will fall from this afternoon through tomorrow morning in the mountains,” Adair said. “The rain in the valley is expected to be a tenth of an inch or less.”

Monday’s valley high will be near 56 with winds of 5 to 7 mph. The chance of rain is 70% with it expected to fall mainly after noon.

The overnight low is forecast to be 43 with mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Tuesday calls for a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 a.m. Skies will start cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm winds up to 5 mph are expected.

Christmas Day calls for a 20% chance of rain after 10 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

