Fog advisory issued Tuesday for Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory on Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada.
The fog is expected to stick around until 1 p.m.
The advisory also includes Interstates 15 and 11 in Clark County and I-15 into California.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Traffic cams along I-15 between #Baker and Mountain Pass are showing dense fog along the roadway. Drive safe and pull over if visibilities drop too low! #CaWx pic.twitter.com/QIqWhKWLeV
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 15, 2019