Fog advisory issued Tuesday for Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory on Tuesday for the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Strip is shrouded in fog after rainfall in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. A fog advisory has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley through 1 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Motorists are partially obscured by the mist as they make their way through 215 Beltway near Green Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

People walk along the Fremont Street Experience after rainfall in downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The fog is expected to stick around until 1 p.m.

The advisory also includes Interstates 15 and 11 in Clark County and I-15 into California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.