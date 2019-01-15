Fog blankets Las Vegas Valley, causes flight delays — VIDEOS

Thick fog blanketed the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday morning, prompting a dense fog advisory and causing delays at McCarran International Airport.

The Las Vegas Strip is shrouded in fog after rainfall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. A fog advisory has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley through 1 p.m. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Motorists are partially obscured by fog as they make their way on Blue Diamond Road on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vregas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorists are partially obscured by the mist as they make their way through 215 Beltway near Green Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People walk along the Fremont Street Experience after rainfall in downtown Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Motorists are partially obscured by the mist as they make their way through 215 Beltway near Green Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer investigates a crash on Pebble Road and Maryland Parkway in rainy weather on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Students wait for their school bus at Green Valley Parkway in rainy weather on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A student crosses Green Valley Parkway as school crossing guards watch in rainy weather on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service at 7 a.m. and will be in effect until 1 p.m. It includes Interstates 15 and 11 in Clark County and I-15 into Southern California.

As of 7:45 a.m., the weather service was reporting visibility of a mile or less in many locations, with pockets of dense fog. The agency recommends that drivers pull over if visibility gets “too low.”

The weather conditions also were causing delays of up to an hour for some flights arriving Tuesday morning at McCarran, while flights bound for San Francisco were experiencing delays averaging 1 hour, 51 minutes, according to the FAA.

The FAA is recommending travelers check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

The weather service forecast called for a 50 percent chance of rain on Tuesday, and light rain was falling in many areas of the valley in the morning.

Between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m., according to the Clark County Regional Flood Control District, parts of the eastern valley and Green Valley in Henderson had seen the most rain.

The Pittman Wash at Wigwam Avenue, just east of Eastern Avenue, received 0.24 inches of rain during that period, while several other areas around the valley reported 0.12 inches of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Spring Mountains could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow on Tuesday night, although snow chances “will really ramp up” starting Wednesday night, according to meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

By late Thursday, the Spring Mountains could see a total of 6 to 10 inches of snow, he said.

Rain also could continue to fall in the valley this week. The weather service calls for a 20 percent chance of rain on Wednesday and 70 percent on Thursday. The storm system is expected to clear out on Friday, making way for a sunny and dry weekend.

Tuesday’s high should reach 52 degrees, while Wednesday will see a high of 59. Thursday through Sunday will then see highs near 60 degrees.

Overnight lows through the weekend should be in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.