Freeze watch ahead for Las Vegas Valley

Most of the valley is not expected to hit freezing, the weather service said, but areas like Mountain’s Edge, Summerlin, Nellis Air Force Base and higher terrain in Henderson could experience temperatures in the low 30s.

A man and his children walk among the geese during the cool morning Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at Sun Set Park, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A freeze watch for the Las Vegas Valley will be in effect Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the valley is not expected to hit freezing, the weather service said, but areas like Mountain’s Edge, Summerlin, Nellis Air Force Base and higher terrain in Henderson could experience temperatures in the low 30s.

The strongest winds in the Las Vegas Valley should diminish by Sunday evening, giving way to a cool, sunny workweek.

Sunday’s forecast high was 62 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The high will dip slightly to 61 degrees Monday, which is expected to be breezy, the weather service said. After Monday, light winds are expected through at least Friday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to have highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures will tick up Thursday and Friday, which both have forecast highs of 69 degrees.

Lows this week will be in the 40s, according to the weather service.

A wind advisory is in effect for Lake Mead until Sunday evening, but that could be extended, the weather service said. Gusts over the lake could reach 50 mph Sunday, according to the weather service.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.