Freezing overnight temps possible in Las Vegas Valley

The outskirts of Las Vegas Valley may experience freezing overnight temperatures into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A freeze warning is in effect through Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The freeze warning went into effect Sunday night across the Las Vegas Valley and will expire Tuesday morning. Monday’s high of 60 degrees will follow with an overnight low of 37 at McCarran International Airport, although the outskirts of the valley are most likely to see freezing temperatures, the weather service said.

On Tuesday, the high will be 62 with a low around 39. High clouds will move in Tuesday night and should begin warming up the valley on Wednesday, with the trend extending into the weekend, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be 65, with temperatures climbing to 68 on Thursday and 71 on Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 40s.