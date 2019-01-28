Fresh breezes for Las Vegas as rain creeps into forecast

A partly cloudy week in the Las Vegas Valley will kick off with fresh breezes on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

A partly cloudy week in the Las Vegas Valley will kick off with fresh breezes on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Monday’s high is predicted to be 67 degrees, with northeast winds gusting to 20 mph.

Temperatures will dip as the winds diminish, with Tuesday’s high expected to be 62 , with 63 on Wednesday and 61 on Thusday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

A 20 percent chance of rain showers creeps into the forecast on Thursday, with precipitation likely in the mountains and possible in the valley.

Friday’s high is forecast at 62 with a low of 44.

The chance of rain in the valley will increase going into the weekend. The weather service says the chance of rain on Saturday currently stands at 40 percent.

