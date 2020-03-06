52°F
Friday high near 78 before winds increase Saturday in Las Vegas

March 6, 2020 - 4:22 am
 
Updated March 6, 2020 - 4:24 am

Friday will continue a string of above-average temperatures for the Las Vegas Valley before conditions turn windy on Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies, a high near 78 and nearly calm winds are forecast for Friday by the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase Saturday and winds will jump to 8-17 mph with some gusts up to 25 mph as a disturbance moves through the valley. The forecast high is 75. The overnight low will be around 50 with winds up to 18 mph.

Sunday’s high is expected to be 68 with sunny skies.

Rain is possible late Monday night with showers likely on Tuesday as a front moves into the valley. High temperatures will cool into the low 60s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

