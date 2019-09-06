Friday rain chance at 10% as cooling trend heads to Las Vegas

Although triple-digit high temperatures are forecast for Friday and Saturday, football-like weather conditions are on the way to the Las Vegas Valley.

Although the next few days may not feel like it, football-like weather conditions are on the way for Las Vegas Valley residents.

The forecast high for Friday is 103 with 104 predicted for Saturday.

There is a 10% chance of rain is a possibility Friday afternoon when it’s possible a shower from the mountains could make its way into the valley, said meteorologist Alex Boothe with the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Winds will pickup Saturday afternoon from 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 36 mph possible.

Come Sunday, the forecast high is 97 with an overnight low of 75.

“It may feel more like fall by Wednesday when the forecast high is about 92,” Boothe said.

The Thursday high temperature at McCarran International Airport was 103.