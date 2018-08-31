Weather

Get ready to welcome temperatures under 100 degrees

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2018
 

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will finally drop out of the triple digits next week.

The valley is heading into a cooling trend, the National Weather Service said, with temperatures set to fall over Labor Day weekend.

Friday’s forecast high is 102 degrees. Breezy winds will pick up in the afternoon and could gust up to 20 mph, the weather service said.

Those gusts will continue overnight but should turn into light breezes early Saturday morning.

Saturday should see a high near 101 with a morning low of 79, the weather service said, and Sunday’s high will hang around 100.

Labor Day will be sunny and relatively cool with a high near 98, the weather service said, and Tuesday and Wednesday should both see highs in the upper 90s.

