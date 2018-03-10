Gloomy, rainy weather expected over weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Gloomy weather and rain will take over the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Gloomy weather and rain will take over the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gloomy weather and rain will take over the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A 90 percent chance of rain will blanket the valley Saturday, with “heavier, steadier rain” expected in the afternoon and again after dark, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

“It’s pretty gloomy out there,” he added. “Be prepared for some slick roads.”

The likeliness of rain will decrease to 20 percent on Sunday as the weather system “moves out after some morning showers,” said Outler.

Saturday and Sunday will reach respective highs of 66 and 70.

Partly cloudy skies on Monday will be paired with a 74-degree high. The weather service predicts sunny skies to return to the valley Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to hit 76 degrees. Wednesday will follow with a high of 71, according to the weather service.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.