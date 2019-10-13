Go outside, enjoy perfect fall weather around Las Vegas Valley

Sunday should be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and light winds in the afternoons, the weather service said. Monday will kick of the week wiht a morning low near 56 and a high near 83.

Jody Tomaszewski, from left, walks with her husband Ted Tomaszewski, and their friend Louis Etzel at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Temperatures are returning to the 80s after a cold front moved through the Las Vegas Valley late last week. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Valley will see cool and clear weather again this week, the National Weather Services said.

Sunday should be sunny with a high near 83 degrees and light winds in the afternoons, the weather service said. Monday will kick off the week with a morning low near 56 and a high near 83.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 85, the weather service said, and Wednesday and Thursday should both see highs near 86.

Temperatures are forecast to drop at the end of the week with a high around 82 forecast for Friday and 80 for Saturday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.