Grab an umbrella, this week will be wet in Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegans should keep an umbrella handy this week since the Las Vegas Valley has chances of rain every day through the weekend, and significant snowfall is expected in the mountains.

Pedestrians walk through an entryway to the Fremont Street Experience during morning drizzle on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

In this photo taken though rain drops on a car window shown Paris Hotel and Casino on Las Vegas Boulvard on Friday, Dec. 12, 2014. A weather system that is bringing heavy rainfall to Northern California and southern parts of Oregon is going to drop some moisture on the Las Vegas Valley before the weekend (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegans should keep an umbrella handy this week since the Las Vegas Valley has chances of rain every day through the weekend, and significant snowfall is expected in the mountains.

Monday will have a high of 54 degrees and low of 42 with a 50 percent chance for precipitation. Parts of the valley saw light, scattered showers Monday morning and those showers are expected to continue throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

Mount Charleston saw 1 to 2 inches of snow Monday morning and that number is expected to double through the afternoon.

Tuesday has the week’s highest chance of rain with 70 percent and will likely have heavier, more widespread showers, meteorologist Chad Shafer said. Tuesday’s forecast high and low temperatures are the same as Monday. The precipitation is expected to bring 6 to 10 inches of snow near Lee Canyon ski and snowboard resort, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Wednesday is all about the winds; speeds are forecast between 15 and 25 mph with a 40 percent chance of rain, Shafer said.

The chances of rain continue Thursday and Friday, and another storm is expected to move into the valley Saturday night, the weather service said. Some snow is expected in the Spring Mountains every day this week.

Temperatures are expected to be stable throughout the week and are slightly below normal for this time of year, Shafer said.

Starting on this day 42 years ago, “Vegas saw the most snow to ever fall in a 24-hour period,” The National Weather Service tweeted. McCarran Airport recorded a 24-hour record snowfall of 9 inches and a record snow depth of 8 inches measured on the morning of Jan. 5, 1974, according to the weather service.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Find her on Twitter: @lawrenlinehan