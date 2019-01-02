Gradual warming in Las Vegas Valley after freezing temps

Temperatures are expected to gradually increase following the coldest overnight temperatures in three years in the Las Vegas Valley as rain creeps into the weekend forecast.

Ice forms on the street in front of the El Cortez on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. The overnight low in Las Vegas was 28 degrees. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Temperatures are expected to gradually increase following the coldest overnight temperatures in three years in the Las Vegas Valley as rain creeps into the weekend forecast.

It dipped to 28 degrees overnight Tuesday at McCarran International Airport, the National Weather Service’s official recording site. A hard-freeze warning issued 10 p.m. Tuesday ended at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The overnight temperature — the coldest since Jan. 1, 2016 — was a stark difference from 2017, the warmest year in Las Vegas’ recorded history, and the first time the airport never reached 32 degrees or below in a calendar year, according to the weather service.

Wednesday temperatures will peak at 47 degrees with an overnight low of 32, before highs climb back into the 50s.

Thursday should reach 52, paired with a low of 36, while Friday is expected to hit 56 during the day and 39 overnight.

A storm system is expected to enter the valley Saturday afternoon, although the weather service is not expecting it to bring cooler temperatures. Saturday’s high and low are forecast at 58 and 39, respectively. Sunday will follow with a high of 55 and low of 42.

The storm system will bring scattered showers Saturday evening, but meteorologist Alex Boothe said the “main show should be on Sunday.”

Sunday’s 30 percent shot for showers won’t generate “a whole lot of rain,” Boothe said, but rather a cloudy day with showers across Southern Nevada.

Overall rainfall amounts should be “pretty marginal,” he said.

