Groundhog Day to be gloomy, rainy in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to have a gloomy Groundhog Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Saturday has a forecast high of 60 degrees and a 100 percent chance for showers, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Showers may be a little spotty throughout the day, but from 4 to 10 p.m., steady rainfall is expected, Boothe said.

Gusts could reach up to 30 mph on Saturday, according to the weather service.

Sunday has a forecast high of 59 and will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for rain. The rain on Sunday could be “hit or miss,” Boothe said.

Rain chances will increase to 40 percent on Monday and the valley will see partly cloudy skies with gusts around 25 mph.

Come Tuesday, most of the rain and wind should clear out, according to the weather service.

