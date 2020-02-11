43°F
Gusty Las Vegas winds should cease by sunset Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2020 - 4:37 am
 

Gusty winds reached 38 mph early Tuesday at McCarran International Airport and will continue much of Tuesday before calm winds return shortly after sunset.

“When the sun rises Tuesday the winds will kind of die down, but they will still be elevated much of the day,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

The weather service is forecasting a high of 60 with sunny skies, but the winds will make it feel much cooler. The overnight low will be around 40.

Wednesday’s forecast predicts sunny skies, light and variable winds and a high of 63, about 2 degrees above normal.

Thursday’s outlook is identical.

Weekend high temperatures will reach into the mid-60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s. No precipitation not fusty winds are expected.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

