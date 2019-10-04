Gusty Saturday winds, sunny skies forecast for Las Vegas all weekend

A possible gusty Saturday afternoon appears to be the only downside in a great fall weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Gusty winds in the early morning and later in the afternoon Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, appear to be the only downside to a sunny and pleasant weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A possible gusty Saturday afternoon appears to be the only downside in a great fall weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday’s highs will range from 83 to 88 with sunny skies and winds up to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Winds may gust up to 30 mph after midnight and overnight lows will be from 53 to 58.

“We have a very weak disturbance coming down from the north,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

Saturday high temperatures will be nearly 82 to 87, but winds of 10 mph could gust up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Winds will decrease after the sun sets and overnight lows will be 59 to 62 with winds up to 10 mph.

The forecast says Sunday’s highs should stay just below 90 degrees with winds from 5 to 15 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.