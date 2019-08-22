Gusty winds, 107 forecast as Las Vegas heat warning expires

An excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley was canceled early Thursday — not that it will do a lot to change the above-normal heat.

Winds from the south may gust up to 21 mph Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Some gusty winds might provide a hint of cooling or perhaps a blow drier feeling Thursday.

The forecast high is 107. Winds from the northeast at 6 to 15 mph will come from the south in the afternoon. Gusts may reach 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The excessive heat warning was canceled early Thursday rather than the planned 8 p.m. expiration, said meteorologist Jen Varian.

“The heat will just have a bit less of an impact today,” she said.

Sunny skies and a high of 104 is forecast for Friday. Winds will be lighter, about 6-11 mpg.

Weekend highs will moderate just a few degrees with 103 forecast for Saturday and 105 for Sunday.

Overnight lows will be around 80 degrees.

Clark County has cooling stations at the following Las Vegas locations through Thursday:

— Walnut Recreation Center: 3075 N. Walnut Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Pearson Community Center: 1625 W. Carey Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Dula Gymnasium: 441 E. Bonanza Road, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— Hollywood Recreation Center: 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Cambridge Recreation Center: 3930 Cambridge St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets.

— Downtown Recreation Center: 105 W. Basic Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Downtown Senior Center: 27 E. Texas Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Heritage Park Senior Facility: 300 S. Racetrack Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center: 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours, can accommodate leashed pets.

— Veterans Village: 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South, open 24 hours.