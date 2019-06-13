Gusty winds added to Las Vegas Valley high of 106 on Thursday

An excessive heat warming is still in effect for the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Gusty winds have been aded to the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for Thursday, June 13, 2019. Shown is Lake Mead in Boulder City, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Thursday will see a high of 106 degrees, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Winds from the southwest will pick up during the afternoon with gusts around 20 to 30 mph, he said.

Saturday through Monday the expected highs are 101 degrees, with clear and sunny skies, Steele said.

No rain is projected for the weekend.