Gusty winds and moderate temps Wednesday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect mostly sunny skies and below-average temperatures for Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The forecast high is 80 degrees, which is 9 degrees below average, meteorologist John Salmen said.

Winds from the north will sweep across the valley, ranging between 15 and 25 mph, the weather service said. In the afternoon and evening, winds will be strongest and gusts could reach 35 mph.

Over the next few days, winds should ease up while temperatures steadily climb, Salmen said.

Forecasts for the rest of the week have high temperatures at 80 degrees on Thursday; Friday, 81; Saturday, 89; and Sunday, 95.

