Gusty winds, chance of showers Saturday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley could see scattered showers this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms could move into the Las Vegas Valley Saturday night. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winds gusting from 20 to 30 mph will blow Saturday as clouds move into the valley, dropping the expected high to 61. There is a 20 percent chance for showers Saturday night, the weather service said, but the mountains around the valley are more likely to see rain or snow than the valley.

The valley will be dry on Sunday, which promises to be mostly sunny with a high of 61 and calm winds, the weather service said.

Lows through the weekend will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Temperatures will start to rise again next week, with a forecast high of 65 degrees on Monday and 68 on Tuesday, the weather service said.

