Gusty winds, chilling temperatures continue Tuesday in Las Vegas

Wind gusts will have a bit less velocity on Tuesday, but will approach 30 mph in most areas, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

(National Weather Service)

After wind gusts approaching 60 mph in several locations on Monday, gusty winds and cold temperatures will continue at a slightly lesser velocity across much of Southern Nevada on Tuesday.

The forecast high is 49, but it will feel several degrees colder with winds of 13-18 mph gusting up to 30 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“There will be a definite wind chill factor,” said meteorologist John Salmen.

On Monday, Southern Highlands had a gust of 56 mph while Apex hit 54, and Summerlin and Henderson Executive Airport each recorded gusts of 53 mph.

Today, winds should dissipate after sunset to about 7-10 mph during the evening hours. The overnight low is expected to be close to freezing, perhaps lower in some areas.

In the Colorado River Valley, wind gusts from 40 to 55 mph are possible, including Laughlin and Needles, Calif.

Wednesday’s forecast high for McCarran International Airport is 54 with winds decreasing to 5-10 mph. The norm is 60.

Sunny skies will prevail and high temperatures is forecast to climb each day through the weekend when the high is predicted to be 69 on Friday, 70 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.