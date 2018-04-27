Gusty winds, cooler temps for weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will finally start to cool down, but gusty winds are on the way.

Temperatures will be cooler this weekend and gusty winds will return in the Las Vegas Valley. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Valley will finally start to cool down, but gusty winds are on the way.

Friday’s high should reach 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. That’s slightly cooler than Thursday’s 96-degree high but more than 10 degrees above the average high for this time of year.

Winds will pick up Friday morning and last through Sunday, the weather service said. Sustained winds should stick between 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph for the next few days.

Saturday’s forecast has a high of 87, the weather service said, with a morning low near 65. On Sunday the high will drop to 84 with a morning low near 62.

Temperatures will stay closer to average next week. There’s a slight chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday’s forecast has a high of 81, and Tuesday and Wednesday should see highs in the mid-70s, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.