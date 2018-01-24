Gusty winds expected in Las Vegas Valley

Winds should pick up in the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday before a calm weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds could gust between 30 and 40 mph on Thursday as temperatures are expected to reach 61 degrees, the weather service said.

Friday will be calm and clear with a forecast 58-degree high, the weather service said. Saturday should both see high of 60 and Sunday should see a high of 66. The valley should see sunny skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Pretty quiet weather overall,” meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Lows are expected to hover near the high 30s and low 40s through the weekend.

