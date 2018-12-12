Gusty winds expected in Las Vegas Valley today

Gusty winds on Wednesday will briefly disrupt the Las Vegas Valley’s “calm weather week,” according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will pick up Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley and on Mount Charleston. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Gusty winds on Wednesday will briefly disrupt the Las Vegas Valley’s “calm weather week,” according to the National Weather Service.

The valley will see sustained winds between 10 to 15 mph late Wednesday morning through sunset, with gusts up to 25 mph. Meanwhile, the weather service said, gusts on Mount Charleston could reach up to 40 mph. Winds should taper off by nightfall, replaced by light breezes through the weekend.

Wind aside, the valley’s five-day weather forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures hovering above the normal 57-degree high for this time of year.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 64. Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler with highs of 58. Saturday and Sunday are expected to see highs of 62 and 63, respectively.

Overnight lows through the weekend should be in the lower 40s, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.