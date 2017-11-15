Gusty winds expected in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to see gusty winds before a weekend cool down, the National Weather Service said.

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Valley in a view from east Lake Mead Boulevard. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s forecast high is 73 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Clouds are expected to stick around into Thursday, which has a forecast high of 76.

The west side of the valley could see gusts up to 40 mph Thursday, the weather service said, while the rest of the valley could see gusts up to 30 mph. Those winds could linger into Friday, but are expected to clear out for the weekend.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a forecast high of 73 degrees.

A weather system is expected to push temperatures down over the weekend, the weather service said. Saturday shows a forecast high of 64 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Similar conditions are expected Sunday with an expected high of 68. Lows over the weekend are expected to dip into the 40s.

