Gusty winds, highs around 103 forecast for Las Vegas on Friday

Wind gusts could reach 30 mph in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, before subsiding for the rest of the weekend. High temperatures will be around 103 degrees, about 2 degrees above normal. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Temperatures slightly above normal will be accompanied by some gusty winds Friday afternoon in the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds will be gusty on Friday with a high temperature around 103, depending on which side of the valley you are in. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph early with gusts possibly reaching 30 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s high temperatures will be around 103 while winds will be 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday’s highs will increase a few degrees, with 102 to 150 on the west side and 104 to 107 on the east side.

Overnight lows will range from 80 to 83.

Normal highs this time of year are around 101.

With August being devoid of precipitation, there is a “tease” of moisture heading into the valley, said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan.

“We’ve been watching the humidity coming into the Colorado River Valley all morning,” Morgan said early Friday. “It’s going to make it feel a bit sticky, but it is not going to translate into any thunderstorms.”

If no rain falls, this will be the 13th completely dry August since the mid-1930s.