Gusty winds may reach 60 mph in Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

A windstorm is expected for the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of the valley may feel gusts around 55 to 60 mph, meteorologist John Adair said.

“We’ll see a dramatic change in the weather due to the windstorm today,” he said.

Winds will increase from 25 mph this morning to 40 mph this afternoon. A high of 82 degrees is expected.

Winds will stick around Wednesday, ranging from 25 to 35 mph, Adair said. The valley will see highs of 71 on Wednesday and Thursday, nearly a 20-degree drop from Monday because of a cold front.

“Things should quiet down a bit Thursday,” he said, as light winds are expected.

Friday’s forecast has a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 68.

By Saturday, the valley will have clear and sunny skies again, with a high of 74 and light winds, Adair said.