Gusty winds, rain forecast Tuesday for Las Vegas Valley

Dark clouds form above The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday, April 16, 2019, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley will see cooler temperatures and rain Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 68 degrees is expected Tuesday, with rain throughout the afternoon, meteorologist Chris Outler said. Some isolated thunderstorms are also projected, he added. The valley will experience gusty winds throughout the morning and afternoon with winds up to 30 mph.

Warmer temperatures and sunny skies are expected throughout the rest of the week, Outler said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the valley will see sunny skies and highs of 77 and 84 degrees, respectively.

A high of 90 is expected Friday, with partly cloudy skies, he said.

Sunny skies with a high of 87 are forecast for Saturday, according to the weather service.