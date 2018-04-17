Gusty winds remain with cool temps in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will be cool with gusty winds on Tuesday after powerful overnight winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds remain in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

The highest gust measured around the valley on Monday night was 66 mph at Red Rock National Recreation Area, the weather service said. Gusts on the west side of Las Vegas reached 50-60 mph, while most of the valley saw 35-45 mph gusts.

Tuesday’s high will drop to 69 degrees, the weather service said, a 10-degree drop from Monday. Strong winds will continue, with gusts up to 25 mph forecast for Tuesday.

Wednesday’s high will jump to 78, the weather service said. Winds should stay between 10-15 mph with occasional gusts.

Thursday’s forecast has a 20 percent chance of rain with a high near 70 and more gusty 15-20 mph winds. The chance for rain will continue through the evening, the weather service said.

Winds will die down by Friday, the weather service said, with a high near 76 and clear, sunny skies. Temperatures should rise into the 80s over the weekend.

