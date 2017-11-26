ad-fullscreen
Weather

Gusty winds, temperature drop headed to Las Vegas Valley

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2017 - 8:50 am
 

Forecast highs this week will hover a few degrees above normal despite a cold front moving into the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

After Sunday’s 78-degree high, which is more than 15 degrees above the average 62-degree high for this time of year, forecast highs are expected to dip below 70.

Increasing winds are forecast Sunday night between 15 and 20 mph ahead of a wind advisory Monday.

“Monday will be the windiest day of the week,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said of the potential gusts over 40 mph. The wind advisory for Monday will be in effect 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be paired with a high near 69.

A cold front sweeping the valley Tuesday will push winds out of the valley, Morgan said, and “that’s when we’ll really feel the cooler weather.”

The morning low Tuesday should be 46 degrees, and will warm up to a high of only 63 during the day. Highs near 66 degrees are forecast Wednesday through Friday with morning lows each day in the mid-40s.

No rain is expected through Friday, “but it may get a little wet during the weekend,” Morgan said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

