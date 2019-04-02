Gusty winds throughout Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

Wind blows woman’s hair in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A windy week is ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will be in place from noon until midnight Tuesday, meteorologist Barry Pierce said. Winds out of the south and southwest are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching to 45 mph during the afternoon, he said.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality has issued a dust advisory for Tuesday due to the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust with the high winds.

Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter, which aggravates respiratory diseases, the department said in a release. Under windy conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

County air quality officials will continue to monitor conditions and will post updates on the forecast page of its website at redrock.ClarkCountyNV.gov/forecast.

A high of 79 degrees is expected on Tuesday.

Winds will die down Wednesday and a high of 76 is expected, Pierce said.

On Thursday, winds are expected to pick up again with speeds around 15 to 20 mph, he said. Thursday’s forecast has high of 76.

Winds will die down again on Friday. Sunny skies and a high of 77 is expected, the weather service projects.

On Saturday, the valley will see partly cloudy skies with breezes around 15 to 20 mph and a high of 79, Pierce said.