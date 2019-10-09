Gusty winds up to 60 mph prompt fire warning in Las Vegas region

As a strong cold front moves in from the north, a fire warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

As a strong cold front moves in from the north, winds gusts up up to 60 mph are forecast for the Las Vegas area Wednesday afternoon through Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a red-flag warning for increased fire risk from 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday morning.

Winds will begin to increase this afternoon, peak tonight and remain elevated through Friday morning. Northerly winds from 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are predicted.

Areas covered by the warning include Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Lower Colorado River Valley, including Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

The strongest winds are likely in the Colorado River Valley.

The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

Additionally, motorists should use extreme caution when driving, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could make visibility near zero at certain times.

Boating conditions will be extremely hazardous with wave up to 3 feet possible.

Wednesday’s forecast high is near 89 before winds increase. The overnight low will drop to the low 50s.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 67.