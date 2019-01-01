Hard-freeze warning for tonight in Las Vegas Valley

A hard-freeze warning has been issued for the Las Vegas Valley and southern Clark County beginning 10 p.m. Tuesday and lasting through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Ingrid Negrete, 10, from San Diego bundles up for the cold weather on New Year's Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service forecasts lows in the upper 20s for Las Vegas, but some outlying areas such as Mountain’s Edge, Summerlin, Henderson and Nellis Air Force Base could see lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Southern Clark County, the Pahrump Valley and southern Mohave County in Arizona could see lows in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

UPGRADED: Hard Freeze Watch upgraded to HARD FREEZE WARNING for LAS VEGAS 10PM TUESDAY until 8AM WEDNESDAY. Temps in the 20s, maybe even into upper teens in Summerlin. Take precautions! Property damage and personal injuries could occur if precautions are not taken. pic.twitter.com/l604ykGkVK — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 31, 2018

A hard-freeze warning means temperatures will be well below freezing for many hours.

Bring pets indoors to protect them from the cold.

The weather service advises residents to wrap pipes or allow a slow drip. Sprinkler systems should be drained or above-ground pipes should be covered to protect them from freezing.

Plants sensitive to cold temperatures should be covered, wrapped or brought indoors.