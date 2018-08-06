Heat and haze remain in Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Monday through Wednesday as highs in the Las Vegas Valley will reach 110 degrees and possibly higher.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline is barely visible through a smoky haze as seen from Interstate 15 near Las Vegas Boulevard North, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Monday through Wednesday as highs in the Las Vegas Valley will reach 110 degrees and possibly higher.

Monday will be hot and hazy with a high of 110 , according to the National Weather Service. That haze comes from wildfire smoke drifing into the valley from California and will last through Monday night before it clears out, the weather service said.

⚠️🔥 Excessive Heat Warning issued through Wednesday. 🔥⚠️

Beat the heat and check the backseat! When it gets hotter, drink more water!#NvWx #AzWx #CaWx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/JyDthg4MWH — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 6, 2018

Tuesday’s high will climb to 112 and Wednesday should see a high near 111 before the excessive heat warning ends.

Morning lows for the week will stay near 87, the weather service said.

By Thursday the high will drop down to about 106, the weather service said, and Friday’s high should reach 107.

Temperatures over the weekend should stay near 106 for both Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.