Heat and haze still hanging over Las Vegas Valley

An excessive heat warning is still in effect for the Las Vegas Valley, and thunderstorms will be back in the forecast as soon as the warning expires Wednesday night.

Smoke from California fires continues to leave a haze over the Las Vegas Valley. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09)

Wednesday will be hazy and humid with a high near 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Breezy winds gusting up to 20 mph will kick up this afternoon and last through the evening.

There’s a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms starting Wednesday night and lasting through Friday. That chance will rise to 30 percent Friday evening, the weather service said. Rain is more likely to fall over the Spring Mountains during that time, but the valley might see a stray shower or two as well.

⛈️ Storms Creep into the Forecast! ⛈️ As moisture arrives from the Gulf, scattered storms become likely for the mountains. A stray storm in the #LasVegas Valley is possible!

🔥 Excessive Heat Warning extended for west of LV through Thursday. 🔥#NvWx #AzWx #CaWx #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/0MGO4QsNXs — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 8, 2018

Thursday’s high should reach 108, the weather service said, and Friday’s high will drop to 106.

The valley will start drying out again on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 105. Sunday should also see a high near 105 before the valley heads into another warming trend at the start of next week, the weather service said.

