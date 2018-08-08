Weather

Heat and haze still hanging over Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2018 - 9:05 am
 

An excessive heat warning is still in effect for the Las Vegas Valley, and thunderstorms will be back in the forecast as soon as the warning expires Wednesday night.

Wednesday will be hazy and humid with a high near 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Breezy winds gusting up to 20 mph will kick up this afternoon and last through the evening.

There’s a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms starting Wednesday night and lasting through Friday. That chance will rise to 30 percent Friday evening, the weather service said. Rain is more likely to fall over the Spring Mountains during that time, but the valley might see a stray shower or two as well.

Thursday’s high should reach 108, the weather service said, and Friday’s high will drop to 106.

The valley will start drying out again on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 105. Sunday should also see a high near 105 before the valley heads into another warming trend at the start of next week, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.


