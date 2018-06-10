Heat, and more heat, in forecast for week ahead

The week ahead in the Las Vegas Valley will be another sunny and dry one as temperatures heat up midweek, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend will wrap up with a 97-degree high. The valley should see triple-digit highs thereafter.

Two-year-old Jason wears a large hat and sunglasses to protect himself from the sunlight while on a swing at Discovery Park on Monday, June 4, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As Paris Hilton might say: That’s hot.

The week ahead in the Las Vegas Valley will be another sunny and dry one as temperatures heat up midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

The weekend will wrap up with a 97-degree high. The valley should see triple-digit highs thereafter.

Monday’s forecast high is 101 degrees, followed by respective highs of 105 and 106 on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said. Thursday will follow with a 104-degree high, while Friday has a forecast high of 100.

Overnight lows in the upper 70s are expected through Friday, the weather service said.

Neither precipitation nor strong winds are in the valley’s weather forecast this week.

