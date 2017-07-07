Heat warning continues through Saturday in Las Vegas Valley

The excessive heat warning will end and rain could possibly begin this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be mostly sunny during the day and cloudy in the evening, with a high temperature of 114 degrees. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The excessive heat warning will end and rain could possibly begin this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be mostly sunny during the day and cloudy in the evening, with a high temperature of 114 degrees, meteorologist Caleb Steel said.

The excessive heat warning will continue until 11 p.m. on Saturday, with a forecast high of 112 degrees.

Sunday’s high will drop to 108 degrees, with chances of showers and thunderstorms during the day.

Monday also has a possibility of moisture after 11 a.m., with a high of 104 degrees.

The rest of the week will reach highs of about 106 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter