Heat warning in effect as temps climb in Las Vegas Valley

Children play on the playground at Downtown Container Park on Sunday, June 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Monday’s high temperature is forecast to match a previous record for June 19 in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

The high should reach 114 degrees, the same record high set in 1940, the weather service said.

An excessive heat warning has been issued by the weather service and lasts until Friday. The heat wave should bring temperatures of 117 on Tuesday, 115 on Wednesday, 114 Thursday, 112 on Friday and 110 Saturday, according to the weather service.

Tuesday’s high of 117 may beat an all-time record in the Las Vegas Valley, the weather service said. The valley has only reached 117 three times in history: in 1942, 2005 and 2013.

By the weekend, temperatures may dip below 110, the weather service said. If not, Las Vegas may match the record of consecutive 110 degree and above days. The previous record was set in 1961, with 10 days meeting or exceeding 110 degrees in a row, meteorologist Ashley Allen said. Monday could tie the record.

“There may be relief by the middle of next week,” Allen said. “We’ll hope.”

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.