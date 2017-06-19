Heat warning in effect as temps climb in Las Vegas Valley

Monday’s high temperature is forecast to match a previous record for June 19 in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.
The high should reach 114 degrees, the same record high set in 1940, the weather service said.
An excessive heat warning has been issued by the weather service and lasts until Friday. The heat wave should bring temperatures of 117 on Tuesday, 115 on Wednesday, 114 Thursday, 112 on Friday and 110 Saturday, according to the weather service.
Tuesday’s high of 117 may beat an all-time record in the Las Vegas Valley, the weather service said. The valley has only reached 117 three times in history: in 1942, 2005 and 2013.
By the weekend, temperatures may dip below 110, the weather service said. If not, Las Vegas may match the record of consecutive 110 degree and above days. The previous record was set in 1961, with 10 days meeting or exceeding 110 degrees in a row, meteorologist Ashley Allen said. Monday could tie the record.
“There may be relief by the middle of next week,” Allen said. “We’ll hope.”
Las Vegas cooling stations
Cooling stations open through the summer can be found at Catholic Charities, 1511 N. Las Vegas Blvd., the Salvation Army, 35 W. Owens Ave., and The Shade Tree, 1 W. Owens Ave. Veterans Village at 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South will provide hydration 24 hours per day.
Open through Friday:
■ Black Mountain Recreation Center, 599 Greenway Road, 702-267-4070
■ Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., 702-455-7169
■ Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, 702-267-4040
■ Dula Gymnasium, 441 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6307
■ Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., 702-455-0566
■ Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., 702-455-1221
■ Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702-229-2488
■ Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 702-455-8402
■ Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive, 702-267-5850
Two cooling stations will be available in Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60 and Colorado Food Bank.