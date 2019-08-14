Heat warning in Las Vegas Valley extends through Friday

Southern Nevada residents should take precautions this week as an excessive heat warning has been issued through Friday.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Las Vegas Valley from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Southern Nevada residents should take precautions this week as an excessive heat warning has been issued through Friday.

“People should double-check on animals, children and anybody,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher of the National Weather Service. “Hydrating frequently is vital.”

The excessive heat warning began 8 a.m. Wednesday and extends through 8 p.m. Friday.

The high Wednesday reached 108 degrees, just 3 degrees short of the 2006 record.

Thursday’s projected high is 110, only 1 degree shy of the 111 for the date set in 2002.

Friday’s high will drop to 108, 5 degrees below the 113 set 80 years ago in 1939.

Staying indoors or using the shade, wearing light-colored clothing and avoiding strenuous activities are among the precautions, Boucher said. Also advised is checking on those without air conditioning and bringing pets inside and giving them plenty of water.

Skies will be clear, Boucher said.

The next chance of precipitation is late next week.

“That is our next best shot for some measurable moisture, but even then it’s not a very big chance,” Boucher said.

The high on Saturday will be 105, followed by a high of 103 on Sunday and 104 on Monday. The weekend should be windy with afternoon gusts about 20 mph, the weather service said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.