Heat warning in place for Las Vegas Valley through Thursday

Warning: It’s dangerously hot in the Las Vegas Valley.
An excessive heat warning went into effect early Tuesday and will remain in place at least through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday’s high temperature was forecast to be 110, and highs for the rest of the week are expected to remain at 111 and above, the service said.
The skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with the morning low temperatures dipping into the mid-80s. Friday is expected to reach a low of 84 and a high of 111.
Those most susceptible to heat-related illnesses during the warning are young children, the elderly, people with chronic ailments and those who don’t have air conditioning, according to the weather service.
Cooling stations are open for the next three days throughout the valley.
