Heat warning in place for Las Vegas Valley through Thursday

An excessive heat warning went into effect early Tuesday and will remain in place at least through Thursday as high temperatures hover in the low teens, according to the National Weather Service.

Matthew King, 4, runs through the splash pad at Paseos Park in Summerlin, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. George's mother Melissa took her family out early to beat the crowds seeking relief from the heat later in the day. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction workers labor on rooftops in swelling heat at the Coronado Condominiums in Summerlin, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carlos Duran drinks while operating the Wacker dirt compacter while his crew lays pipe under Basic Road at Lynn Street near Henderson City Hall Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Todd Hassey takes a water break while laying pipe under Basic Road at Lynn Street near Henderson City Hall Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ray Baez takes a water break under a shade structure as he and his crew lay pipe under Basic Road at Lynn Street near Henderson City Hall Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Warning: It’s dangerously hot in the Las Vegas Valley.

Tuesday’s high temperature was forecast to be 110, and highs for the rest of the week are expected to remain at 111 and above, the service said.

The skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with the morning low temperatures dipping into the mid-80s. Friday is expected to reach a low of 84 and a high of 111.

Those most susceptible to heat-related illnesses during the warning are young children, the elderly, people with chronic ailments and those who don’t have air conditioning, according to the weather service.

Cooling stations are open for the next three days throughout the valley.

