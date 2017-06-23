ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Heat wave continues in Las Vegas, threatening high temp records

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2017 - 7:59 am
 

Daily high temperature records will be threatened this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley amid a continuing heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high for Friday is 114 degrees, which would break the record high for June 23 of 113 degrees set in 1959, meteorologist John Adair said.

Saturday is expected to reach 112 degrees, nearing the record high of 113 degrees, which was last reached in 1961, according to Adair.

Monday’s forecast high is 110 degrees, and temperatures will climb on Tuesday to 112 degrees before a slight cooling trend sets in.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like