Heat wave continues in Las Vegas, threatening high temp records

A man in a hot dog bun costume cools off in front of a misting fan on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, June 8, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Daily high temperature records will be threatened this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley amid a continuing heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high for Friday is 114 degrees, which would break the record high for June 23 of 113 degrees set in 1959, meteorologist John Adair said.

Saturday is expected to reach 112 degrees, nearing the record high of 113 degrees, which was last reached in 1961, according to Adair.

Monday’s forecast high is 110 degrees, and temperatures will climb on Tuesday to 112 degrees before a slight cooling trend sets in.

