Heat wave continues into weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley’s latest heat wave will continue into the weekend, prompting the National Weather Service to extend this week’s excessive heat warning again.

Lana Gomez fills a water bottle at Sunrise Park in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. An excessive heat warning has been extended to Saturday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The warning was originally issued for Tuesday through Thursday, but was extended through Saturday because temperatures across the valley are expected to stay dangerously high.

Thursday’s high reached 113 degrees, the weather service said, and Friday’s should climb to 115. Saturday will still be hot and sunny with a high near 112.

As daytime highs rise, nighttime temperatures rise with them. Morning lows will stay in the mid- to upper-80s through the weekend and into next week, the weather service said.

Clark County opened cooling stations across Las Vegas, Henderson and Laughlin at the start of the heat wave to give residents a place to escape the heat and rehydrate, and those stations will stay open through Saturday. Daytime homeless shelters at Catholic Charities, Shade Tree and the Salvation Army are open until Sept. 30.

Daytime temperatures will finally fall to near-normal on Sunday and Monday, with highs near 108 forecast for both days, the weather service said. Tuesday’s high will dip down to 106, which is about average for this time of year.

