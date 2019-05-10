Heavy rain should end before noon in Las Vegas Valley

More rain may make its way into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dark clouds are seen from the 215 Beltway and Windmill Lane in the south part of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More rain may make its way into the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday has a 60 percent chance for heavy rain before 11 a.m., however rain chances will decrease during the afternoon, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

A high of 76 degrees is expected Friday, more than 20 degrees below the average high temperature, Varian said.

On Saturday, the valley will have a 30 percent chance for rain and a high of 79.

Come Sunday, rain chances will slightly decrease to 20 percent, with mostly clear skies by Sunday night, Varian said. Sunday has a forecast high of 86 degrees.

The valley will see clear and sunny skies Monday, with a high of 90 degrees and no rain is expected.