Heavy rains drench roads, delay flights in Las Vegas Valley

Heavy rains temporarily closed part of U.S. Highway 95, delayed flights at McCarran International Airport and prompted the National Weather Service to issue three flood alerts for Southern Nevada.

Cleaning crews work to clear U.S. Highway 95 near Wagonwheel Drive after a rain storm in Henderson, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Mud and debris is seen on the railroad crossing on Paradise Hills Drive and High Tech Circle due to flooding in Henderson, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Clouds cover the sky near the Interstate 15 and Galleria Drive in Henderson Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cloudy skies cover the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson on Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy rains are causing flooding on U.S. Highway 95 near Wagon Wheel in Henderson. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Traffic is backed up on U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson due to thunderstorms causing flooding on the roadway, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Camille Thevenot/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flooding on U.S. Highway 95 has closed the freeway near College Drive in Henderson, affecting southbound traffic, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Nevada Highway Patrol officer blocks entrance to a southbound Interstate 515 on ramp (U.S. Highway 95) in Henderson, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Thunderstorms have caused flash floods in the Henderson area, affecting the highway, which is closed near College Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Car breaks down on Paradise Hills Drive under an Interstate 515/U.S. Highway 95 bridge due to flooding in Henderson, Thursday, July 12, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Terrylin Lemon, 12, left, and Makenzie Crider, 12, play in the water after a rain storm flooded the park off Wagonwheel Drive and Old Vegas Trail near U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Terrylin Lemon, 12, plays in the water after a rain storm flooded the park off Wagonwheel Drive and Old Vegas Trail near U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Heavy traffic on Boulder Highway after heavy rain flooded U.S. Highway 95 near Wagonwheel Drive causing it to shutdown in Henderson, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Highway 95 near Wagonwheel Drive is shutdown after a rain storm in Henderson, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Hannah Fleming, 20, of Henderson, plays with her dog Cooper at a park off Wagonwheel Drive and Old Vegas Trail near U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cooper, a dog belongs to Hannah Fleming of Henderson, not seen, plays in the water after a rain storm flooded the park off Wagonwheel Drive and Old Vegas Trail near U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Southbound Interstate 515, right, is closed due to flooding on Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The flash flood warnings covered southwestern Clark County, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, and the Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston and Rainbow Canyon. All warnings have expired.

We have multiple cells of hard rain coming down intermittently today. As soon as one blows over, a new one comes in! Please don’t try hiking in this weather! pic.twitter.com/O59Ng7D5PP — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) July 12, 2018

Rain moved away from the Las Vegas Valley in the afternoon, the weather service said.

U.S. 95 was temporarily shut down at College Drive about noon because of flooding, according to Clark County officials. The city of Henderson reported 2 to 3 feet of water on the highway. According to a Nevada Department of Transportation tweet, the highway re-opened just after 3:20 p.m.

NSC Transportation Notification: Wagon Wheel Rd. on-ramp to I-515 and associated frontage roads are currently flooded due to heavy rains in the Henderson area. Please avoid the area and do not attempt to drive through flooded waters. pic.twitter.com/WWD3WJy5Pn — UNLV Police Services (@UNLVPD) July 12, 2018

Hannah of Henderson plays with her dog cooper at a flooded park off Wagon Wheel Drive in Henderson. @reviewjournal #flashflood pic.twitter.com/Ogedf7nsZN — Erik Verduzco (@Erik_Verduzco) July 12, 2018

The weather service said that Henderson got three-fourths of an inch of rain near Mission Hills. Areas along the western and northwestern edges of the valley got between a half-inch and three-fourths of an inch. Mount Charleston saw up to an inch of rain near Rainbow Canyon, the weather service said.

Temperatures will rise next week as the area dries out, the weather service said.

“We’re kinda trading the rain chances for heat,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

Friday shows a forecast high of 100 with a 30 percent chance of showers in the valley, the weather service said. The chance of rain in the mountains is about 60 percent.

Saturday and Sunday both have highs of 103 degrees and likely will be dry, the weather service said.

Even though rain isn’t expected in the valley for Saturday and Sunday, Wolf advised residents continue to pay attention to weather forecasts.

“It’s that time of the year where things can change really quickly,” she said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Blake Apgar and Mike Shoro contributed to this report.