The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Henderson and Lake Mead areas Wednesday afternoon.

A storm warning has been issued for the Henderson and Lake Mead areas Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The warning took effect at about 2:40 p.m. and lasted until 3:15 p.m., meteorologist Alex Booth said. The warning applied to Henderson and the areas leading to Boulder Basin, he said.

