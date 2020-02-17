High near 70 Monday, cold front Tuesday to cut high 5-6 degrees

Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures slightly above normal are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week.

Sunshine, mild temperatures and light winds dominate the Las Vegas Valley forecast starting Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Other than a slight drop in temperatures on Tuesday, sunny skies, light winds and temperatures slightly above normal are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week.

Monday’s forecast high is 69 with winds of 5-9 mph in the morning. The overnight low will be around 44.

A cold front on Tuesday will drop the high temperature closer to 63.

“It’s a littler dip of 4 to 5 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “The daily temperatures will climb about 1 to 2 degrees each day through the rest of the week into Saturday.”

The forecast high is 65 for Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the mid-40s.

Saturday has a “low-end” chance of bringing some rain to the region, mostly likely in Kingman or Lake Havasu City, Arizona, said Boucher.

“It’s unlikely we’ll see any in the valley,” he said.

