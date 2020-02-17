48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

High near 70 Monday, cold front Tuesday to cut high 5-6 degrees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2020 - 4:56 am
 

Other than a slight drop in temperatures on Tuesday, sunny skies, light winds and temperatures slightly above normal are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for the coming week.

Monday’s forecast high is 69 with winds of 5-9 mph in the morning. The overnight low will be around 44.

A cold front on Tuesday will drop the high temperature closer to 63.

“It’s a littler dip of 4 to 5 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “The daily temperatures will climb about 1 to 2 degrees each day through the rest of the week into Saturday.”

The forecast high is 65 for Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the mid-40s.

Saturday has a “low-end” chance of bringing some rain to the region, mostly likely in Kingman or Lake Havasu City, Arizona, said Boucher.

“It’s unlikely we’ll see any in the valley,” he said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Kirkwood Mountain (Kirkwood Mountain Resort Facebook)
Record 209 mph gust recorded in Sierra Nevada likely an error
The Associated Press

A gust of 209 mph recorded atop a California peak over the weekend was likely not a new state wind record but a mistake resulting from a faulty sensor, meteorologists said Monday.