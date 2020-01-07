High of 60, clouding up sky to greet first day of CES

Although most CES attendees will spend much of their day indoors, Las Vegas weather may reach 60 degrees under a sky that will be getting cloudier during the day.

Although most CES attendees will spend much of their day indoors, Las Vegas weather may reach 60 degrees under a sky that will be getting cloudier during the day.

Winds should be southwest about 6 mph then becoming light and variable later in the morning, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. The overnight low will be about 39.

Wednesday will also see a high near 60 degrees with southwest winds around 8 mph.

Thursday will see a drop in the high to about 56 as a slightly cooler weekend approaches. Highs will be in the mid-50s with overnight lows in the mid-30s.

“There is a slight shower chance on Thursday, but it is pretty slim,” said meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

